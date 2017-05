April 21 Cliq Digital AG :

* Publishes audited consolidated figures for 2014

* FY revenue at 47.3 million euros ($50.63 million) (previous year: 51.8 million euros)

* FY EBITDA increased by 91.7 percent to 11.5 million euros(previous year: 6.0 million euros)

* FY net profit amounted to 1.0 million euros (previous year: 1.0 million euros)

* Forecast 2015: double-digit increase in sales and double-digit growth in revenue expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9342 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)