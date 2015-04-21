BRIEF-Cbl & Associates reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52
* Cbl & Associates properties reports results for first quarter 2017
April 21 Hypoport AG :
* Raises its earnings forecast for the 2015 financial year
* Expects to increase its earnings for Q1 of 2015 to an EBIT of 3.8 million euros ($4.06 million) (Q1 2014: 3.1 million euros)
* Is predicting Q1 revenue of 33.0 million euros (Q1 2014: 27.9 million euros)
* Given strong start to 2015, management board has revised its forecast for year as a whole
* Anticipates that its revenue for 2015 will grow at a low double-digit rate
* It also expects to widen its EBIT margin and, consequently, to achieve disproportionately strong earnings growth in 2015
* Manulife reports 1Q17 net income of $1,350 million and core earnings of $1,101 million, and $1 trillion in assets under management and administration