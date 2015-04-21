April 21 Allgeier SE :
* Supervisory board approves annual financial statements and
proposes dividend; management board sees positive outlook for
2015
* For FY achieved 3 percent revenue growth in its continuing
operations to reach a level of 428.2 million euros ($458
million)
* Anticipates total revenue growth of between 10 and 15
percent for continuing operations, according to planning for
2015 financial year
* 2015 EBITDA margin (before extraordinary effects, and
effects related to other accounting periods) is to rise in
magnitude of one percentage point
* After depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses,
generated in FY 11.1 million euros of EBIT on ifrs basis
(previous year: 16.5 million euros)
* 2015 EBITDA growth in magnitude of a double-digit
percentage amount
* Passed a resolution to propose to annual general meeting
distribution of a dividend of 0.50 euros per share
