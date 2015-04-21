April 21 Savills Plc

* Acquisition

* Proposed acquisition of Smiths Gore builds scale of Savills UK's rural business

* Deal for up to £40 million in cash

* Cash consideration will be financed out of Savills Plc's existing cash and banking facilities

* Business will be integrated into Savills existing national network and will ultimately trade under Savills brand

* Transaction is expected to close by Q3 of 2015 and to enhance Savills underlying earnings per share from first year