BRIEF-India's Filatex India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago
April 23 Zooplus AG :
* Strong growth continues in Q1 2015
* Q1 total sales up 34 pct to 169 million euros ($181.07 million) versus 126 million euros year ago
* Target for total sales increased to at least 725 million euros for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9334 euros)
LONDON, May 9 Yemen's worsening conflict is contributing to a spike in piracy in the region, with Somali pirates taking advantage of a reduced international naval presence and more readily available weaponry to carry out attacks.