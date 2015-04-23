BRIEF-Italian Wine Brands Q1 revenue up 6.1 pct at EUR 34.4 mln
* Q1 2017 REVENUES OF EUR 34.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6.1% OVER THE SAME PERIOD OF 2016 (EUR 32.2 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 23 NCC AB
* NCC to refurbish and expand the Harju campus in Finland
* Says order is worth sek 270 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
MADRID, May 9 Spanish clothing retailer Cortefiel said on Tuesday sales and core earnings rose during its latest financial year as its private equity owners explore a sale of the business.