BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
April 24 Sectra Ab
* Sectra to acquire partner in Denmark
* The acquired company, it-mark, sells medical IT services to healthcare providers and is a Sectra distributor
* The company has 11 employees and its sales for 2014 amounted to DKK 13.4 million
* The acquisition will not have a material impact on Sectra's sales or earnings
* Acquisition will be financed through Sectra's own funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)
May 9 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :