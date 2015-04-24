April 24 Sectra Ab

* Sectra to acquire partner in Denmark

* The acquired company, it-mark, sells medical IT services to healthcare providers and is a Sectra distributor

* The company has 11 employees and its sales for 2014 amounted to DKK 13.4 million

* The acquisition will not have a material impact on Sectra's sales or earnings

* Acquisition will be financed through Sectra's own funds