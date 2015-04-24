BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
April 24 Indutrade Ab
* Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in the Relekta Group and Relekta Service AS) in Oslo, with annual sales of NOK 250 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
May 9 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :