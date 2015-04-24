BRIEF-Publity buys contemporary office park in Langen, Germany
* BUYS CONTEMPORARY OFFICE PARK IN LANGEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 24 Kungsleden AB
* Says issues a bond loan of SEK 375 million
* Says final maturity date in May 2017
* The bond loan pays a fixed rate coupon of 1.20 per cent.
* Kungsleden intends to list the bond loan on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm in the coming 12 months. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Bank of China calls in $50 mln loan, asks for payment by May 16