BRIEF-Ismailia Development and Real Estate Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss EGP 438,305 versus loss of EGP 593,328 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pu9ftV) Further company coverage:
April 24 (Reuters) -
* Kinnevik :divests its remaining interest in Transcom
* divested its remaining 1.9 million shares in Transcom WorldWide
* Corresponding to 7.4 pct of the outstanding shares in the company, for a total consideration of SEK 162m Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Q1 net profit 20.2 million dirhams versus 18.1 million dirhams year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: