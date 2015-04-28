April 28 PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte
und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :
* Increases new orders, sales and EBIT in first quarter of
2015
* Q1 group sales increase by 6 percent to 43.2 million euros
($47 million)
* Q1 group net result increases by 18 percent to 1.4 million
euros
* Q1 new orders improve by 11 percent to 62 million euros
* Order book volume on March 31, 2015 was, with 139 million
euros, 8 percent above value for previous year (March 31, 2014:
129 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT improved by 4 percent to 2.2 million euros (March
31, 2014: 2.1 million euros)
