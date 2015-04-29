April 29 Grenkeleasing AG :
* Q1 net profit rose 26.9 percent to 18.4 million euros ($20
million)
* Q1 operating result increased 29.8 percent to 25.2 million
euros after 19.4 million euros in first three months of 2014
* In Q1 a 22.8 percent rise in net interest income to 44.5
million euros (Q1-2014: 36.2 million euros)
* Fully on track to achieve annual forecast for 2015 of a
net profit in range of 71 million euros to 75 million euros
