April 29 Powerland AG :

* FY group revenue reached 175.1 million euros ($192.05 million), thus growing by 4.8 pct against previous year 2013

* Group EBIT for 2014 was 10.7 million euros and declined by 13.3 pct against previous year 2013

* Group net profit for 2014 stood at 3.8 million euros and declined by 45.0 pct against previous year 2013