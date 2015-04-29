BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Powerland AG :
* FY group revenue reached 175.1 million euros ($192.05 million), thus growing by 4.8 pct against previous year 2013
* Group EBIT for 2014 was 10.7 million euros and declined by 13.3 pct against previous year 2013
* Group net profit for 2014 stood at 3.8 million euros and declined by 45.0 pct against previous year 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago