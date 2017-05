April 29 Rational AG :

* Q1 sales 124.7 million euros ($137.12 million) versus 100.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT reached 35.0 million euros, 69 percent above previous year

* 2015 forecast confirmed

* Says given business performance to date, we can confirm our forecast of a continued positive sales and earnings performance for fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)