April 29 Adler Real Estate AG :
* General meeting clears path for acquisition of Westgrund
AG
* Capital increase by payment in kind unanimously approved
* This allows Westgrund shareholders to take up planned
exchange offer, having previously secured over 50 pct of
Westgrund shareholders an irrevocable undertaking to tender
their shares
* Financing of cash component of bid has also been secured,
as a result of Adler successfully placing a 300 million euros
($331.32 million) corporate bond before Easter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9055 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)