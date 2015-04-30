April 30 EQS Group AG :
* FY group revenue rose 4 pct over previous year to 16.39
million euros ($18.21 million)
* FY 2014 annual profit was 2.148 million euros (-5 pct)
* Revenue of 4.931 million euros (+14 pct) for months of
October-December 2014
* 2015 will see further start-up and expansion investments
totalling approximately 1 million euros, which will lead to a
moderate decline in non-IFRS EBIT of between 5-10 pct to 3
million - 3.15 million euros
* Dividend payment of 0.75 euros per share for FY 2014, as
in previous year
* Expects 2015 to again feature double-digit revenue growth
of between 10-15 pct to 18 million - 18.8 million euros
* Expect 2016 to see new records in revenue and adjusted
EBIT
