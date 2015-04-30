April 30 Mediclin AG :

* Achieved a sales increase of 4.2 million euros and considerably improved operating result in the first quarter of 2015

* Q1 sales of 136.6 million euros ($152 million) (Q1 2014: 132.4 million euros)

* Q1 result after tax attributable to shareholders improved by 2.5 million euros from -1.7 million euros to 0.8 million euros

* Q1 improvement of groups operating result (group-EBIT) of 2.6 million euros from -1.0 million euros to 1.6 million euros compared with previous year's quarter

* Good start in 2015 financial year let assume that sales and earnings targets for group and segments will be achieved