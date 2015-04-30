April 30 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Increases sales, adjusted EBIT and net result in 2014 overall

* FY final figures correspond in full with preliminary results already published

* Expects high ticket sales volumes to continue and is assuming between 4.2 and 4.5 million entrance tickets will be sold by DEAG group in 2015 as a whole

* Decided to propose to AGM retention of profits for year 2014 and to continue with its dividend policy again in years to follow