June 8 Phoenix IT Group Plc :

* FY pretax profit 8.8 million stg versus 29.2 million stg loss year ago

* FY revenue 212.4 million stg versus 233.4 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 0.5 pence per share

* Underlying EBITDA of 27.1 million stg (2014: 30.5 million stg) in line with initial expectations

* Order book and annual contract value lower as transition to higher-margin, lower revenue contracts continues