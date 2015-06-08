BRIEF-Radisys reports Q1 revenue $37.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 8 Phoenix IT Group Plc :
* FY pretax profit 8.8 million stg versus 29.2 million stg loss year ago
* FY revenue 212.4 million stg versus 233.4 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend 0.5 pence per share
* Underlying EBITDA of 27.1 million stg (2014: 30.5 million stg) in line with initial expectations
* Order book and annual contract value lower as transition to higher-margin, lower revenue contracts continues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quotient Technology Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results