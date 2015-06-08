BRIEF-Ignyta announces proposed public offering of common stock
Says offering 10.0 million common shares
June 8 Ship Finance International Ltd :
* Says has completed new agreement with Frontline
* Frontline has issued and delivered 55 million new shares to Ship Finance
Frontline has issued and delivered 55 million new shares to Ship Finance

The shares represent approximately 28 percent of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of Frontline
NEW YORK, May 2 Molina Healthcare Inc has fired its two top executives, sons of the small health insurer's founder, in a surprise shakeup prompted by its poor financial performance, the company said on Tuesday.