Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's list
May 1 IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a deal that values the company at about $500 million.
June 9 Creston Plc
* Fy revenue rose 3 percent to 76.9 million stg
* Final dividend 2.85 pence per share
* Total dividend up 8 percent to 4.2 pence per share
* Headline PBIT up 2 per cent to £10.0 million (2014: £9.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 A Fox News contributor said in a lawsuit filed on Monday that she was taken off the air after writing an article about a medical condition that would likely leave her infertile, in the latest of a series of discrimination claims against the network.