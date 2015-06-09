June 9 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Response to press speculation

* Vedanta is committed to maintaining its premium listing on London Stock Exchange

* Vedanta Resources Plc ("Vedanta", together with its subsidiaries, "group") and Vedanta Limited note recent press speculation regarding potential merger of Cairn India Limited ("CIL") and Vedanta Limited

* Should a transaction with CIL proceed, it could potentially be considered a reverse takeover, under listing rule l.r. 5.6.4 (1)

* Will make appropriate disclosures as and when required

* Group continues to evaluate a transaction with government of india ("GOI") in relation to their minority stakes in Hindustan Zinc Limited ("HZL") and Bharat Aluminium Company

* If any of these transactions were to occur as well as potentially individual transactions between Vedanta Ltd and each of HZL and Cairn India on a standalone basis, be considered reverse takeover