BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
June 12 Kesko Oyj :
* Says sales in May 2015 totalled 742.6 million euros
* Says in comparable terms excluding Anttila, sales decreased by 2.9% in local currencies
* says decline of purchasing power continued to reduce Kesko's sales in Finland, sales of the home improvement and speciality goods trade increased abroad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.