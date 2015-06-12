BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
June 12 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc
* Share placing
* Independent trustees of both Emerald Bay Limited and Stinson Ridge have chosen to place up to 50 million shares in bwin.party.
* Whilst board was not party to placing arrangements, they are consistent with trustees' obligations to sell down their holdings before end of October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.