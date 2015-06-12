June 12 Bactiguard Holding AB :

* CEO Niels Christiansen leaves Bactiguard

* Says Niels Christiansen leaves his position as CEO of of Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) with immediate effect

* Says Board has appointed Christian Kinch, currently Chairman of Board, as new CEO

* Says Stanley Brodén has been appointed Chairman of Board until Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)