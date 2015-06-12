BRIEF-Shopper's Stop posts March-qtr loss
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees
June 12 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Hofseth BioCare ASA has entered into a sales and distribution agreement with Tokyo-based Alliance Seafood Ltd
* According to the agreement, Hofseth and Alliance Seafood will also set up HFS Alliance Inc., a joint sales company
* The company will have its offices at Yokorei Shintomi Building in central Tokyo
* Alliance Seafood is a subsidiary of Yokohama Reito Ltd., a leading Japanese company within food distribution and related activities
This is the conclusion of the process announced in Hofseth BioCare's stock exchange notice dated February 6
