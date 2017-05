June 15 Majestic Wine Plc

* FY sales rose 2.3 percent to 284.5 million stg

* FY pretax profit fell 22.5 percent to 18.4 million stg

* Like for Like sales in UK retail stores up 1.9% (2014: -0.1%)

* Trading for both Naked Wines and Majestic Wine in first two months of current financial year have been in-line with management expectations.