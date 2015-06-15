BRIEF-Middle Egypt Flour Mills nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
June 15 (Reuters) -
* Opus Group divests Opus Equipment to Mekonomen group
* Opus Group says purchase price on a debt free basis amounts to SEK 51 million and is paid in cash
* Opus Equipment is a wholly owned independent subsidiary of Opus Group, with sales of about SEK 135 million and EBITDA of SEK 7.7 million (2014)
* The sale is expected to close on July 1, 2015
* Opus Group says sale will not affect earnings significantly but the operating margin is expected to improve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 2 Shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported first- quarter results, while most equities in the Gulf were sluggish as oil prices traded near five-week lows.