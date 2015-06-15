June 15 Nordea says:

* Nordea to divest its merchant acquiring business to Nets

* Nordea says business is sold for a price of EUR 230 million on an enterprise value basis

* Nordea says Nordea's capital gain after tax on transaction will be approximately eur EUR million to be recognised under 'Other operating income' upon closing of the transaction

* The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)