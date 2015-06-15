June 15 Nordea says:
* Nordea to divest its merchant acquiring business to Nets
* Nordea says business is sold for a price of EUR 230
million on an enterprise value basis
* Nordea says Nordea's capital gain after tax on transaction
will be approximately eur EUR million to be recognised under
'Other operating income' upon closing of the transaction
* The transaction is subject to customary regulatory
approval and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)