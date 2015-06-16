June 16 DO Deutsche Office AG :

* Target company: DO Deutsche Office AG; bidder: Alstria Office Reit-AG

* Alstria Office Reit-to make offer to all shareholders of DO Deutsche Office to acquire shares in DO Deutsche Office each having amount of registered share capital of 1.00 euro

* In exchange for one DO Deutsche Office share tendered to Alstria Office Reit, Alstria Office Reit intends to offer 0,381 new no-par value bearer shares in alstria office reit-ag as consideration

* Public takeover offer will presumably be made subject to, inter alia, a minimum acceptance rate of 69.6 pct of outstanding deutsche office-shares

* By way of minimum acceptance rate of 69.6 pct together with call option Alstria Office Reit receives access to at least 75 pct of DO Deutsche Office shares Source text for Eikon:

