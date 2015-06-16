June 16 Medivir

* Increased focus within Medivir's research and development and optimizing resources through a partnership with GVK Bio

* Says decided to exit neuropathic pain area, following adverse findings in non-clinical safety studies of MIV-247, its cathepsin s inhibitor being developed for neuropathic pain

* Says development of this program has been terminated and future drug discovery efforts will be focused in the core areas of oncology and infectious diseases

* Says around ten scientific staff at medivir facilities in UK and Sweden will be made redundant

* Says increasing its focus within the core areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and a partnership with GVK Biosciences Private Ltd. (GVK BIO) of Hyderabad in India, designed to deliver enhanced efficiency and quality within its portfolio of research projects while over time reducing overall research costs and enhancing future cost flexibility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)