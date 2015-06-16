UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
June 16 Schibsted ASA :
* Says has entered into a new long term loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
* The loan amount is 50 million euros ($56.56 million) and has a term of 10 years to maturity
* NIB finances projects that improve competitiveness and the environment, and this loan is given to support the digital transformation of Schibsted Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.