June 16 Schibsted ASA :

* Says has entered into a new long term loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

* The loan amount is 50 million euros ($56.56 million) and has a term of 10 years to maturity

* NIB finances projects that improve competitiveness and the environment, and this loan is given to support the digital transformation of Schibsted Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8841 euros)