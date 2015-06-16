June 16 Nokia

* Says LG Electronics has agreed to take a royalty-bearing smartphone patent license from Nokia Technologies

* The Korean company is the latest of more than 60 licensees for Nokia's 2G, 3G and 4G mobile communication technologies and the first major smartphone manufacturer to join the licensing program since Nokia divested its Devices & Services business to Microsoft in 2014

* The detailed royalty payment obligations will be subject to commercial arbitration, expected to conclude within a 1-2 year timeframe