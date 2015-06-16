UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
June 16 IK Investment Partners
* Says acquires svt Group from Capiton, SüdBG and the company's management
* Says the Group has 322 employees and generated sales of EUR 80 million in 2014
* Says the group is a provider of solutions for preventative or passive fire protection and damage management in Germany Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.