UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
June 16 Daniel Stewart Securities Plc
* Statement re share price rise
* Notes recent price movements in company's ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each
* Would like to inform market that it knows of no reason for this movement
* Continues to work on placing to raise up to 1 mln stg which it expects to announce shortly and, whilst terms haven't been set
* Investors should note share placing likely will be priced at a discount to current market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.