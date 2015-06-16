June 16 MLP AG :

* Acquires Domcura Group - targeted expansion of a further business segment

* Purchase price for 100 percent of shares is 18 million euros ($20.21 million). 12 million euros thereof will be paid in cash

* Remaining sum of 6 million euros is settled through issuing new shares as a capital increase

* Share capital will increase slightly by 1.35 per cent to 109,334,686 euros