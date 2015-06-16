BRIEF-Ores Socimi buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal
* Says buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal, for 5.7 million euros ($6.3 million)
June 16 MLP AG :
* Acquires Domcura Group - targeted expansion of a further business segment
* Purchase price for 100 percent of shares is 18 million euros ($20.21 million). 12 million euros thereof will be paid in cash
* Remaining sum of 6 million euros is settled through issuing new shares as a capital increase
* Share capital will increase slightly by 1.35 per cent to 109,334,686 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal, for 5.7 million euros ($6.3 million)
SAO PAULO, May 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co has tapped Fabio Resegue to head its Latin America equity trading, as the largest U.S. bank expands activities in a segment poised for a recovery, a person briefed on the matter said on Thursday.