BRIEF-Ores Socimi buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal
* Says buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal, for 5.7 million euros ($6.3 million)
June 16 UET United Electronic Technology AG :
* Q1 revenues of 15.347 million euros ($17.23 million), increase of 1.714 million euros was achieved compared to the same period of the previous year
* For Q2 expects an overall decrease in profits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal, for 5.7 million euros ($6.3 million)
SAO PAULO, May 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co has tapped Fabio Resegue to head its Latin America equity trading, as the largest U.S. bank expands activities in a segment poised for a recovery, a person briefed on the matter said on Thursday.