June 17 Betfair Group Plc

* Total dividend up 70 percent to 34 penceper share

* Final dividend 25 penceper share

* Says operating profit 94.3 million stg, up 53 percent

* Says revenue up 13% to £124.3m in q4

* Total dividend up 70 percent to 34 penceper share

* Final dividend 25 penceper share

* Says ebitda up 32% to £120.2m (up 53% excluding uk poc tax) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)