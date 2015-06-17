BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Betfair Group Plc
* Total dividend up 70 percent to 34 penceper share
* Final dividend 25 penceper share
* Says operating profit 94.3 million stg, up 53 percent
* Says revenue up 13% to £124.3m in q4
* Total dividend up 70 percent to 34 penceper share
* Final dividend 25 penceper share
* Says ebitda up 32% to £120.2m (up 53% excluding uk poc tax) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)