BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Celesio AG
* news: celesio ag: celesio announces results for short fiscal year 2015
* Assumes that revenue from continued operations for fiscal 2016 will be flat compared to adjusted fiscal 2014
* Solid growth in germany and united kingdom will be offset by continued weakness in france and loss of a large hospital contract in norway
* Adjusted EBIT for continued operations for fiscal 2016 will be considerably below level of adjusted fiscal 2014 due to a non-recurring pension benefit in fiscal 2014 in Norway
* With exception of decision to place our brazilian business for sale, outlook for our continued operations remains unchanged from our previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)