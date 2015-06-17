June 17 Celesio AG

* news: celesio ag: celesio announces results for short fiscal year 2015

* Assumes that revenue from continued operations for fiscal 2016 will be flat compared to adjusted fiscal 2014

* Solid growth in germany and united kingdom will be offset by continued weakness in france and loss of a large hospital contract in norway

* Adjusted EBIT for continued operations for fiscal 2016 will be considerably below level of adjusted fiscal 2014 due to a non-recurring pension benefit in fiscal 2014 in Norway

* With exception of decision to place our brazilian business for sale, outlook for our continued operations remains unchanged from our previous guidance