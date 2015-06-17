June 17 Ericsson
* Says Smile Communications selects Ericsson for 4G/LTE
managed services across all operations
* Says five-year contract includes network operation,
network performance and optimization, field services, and spare
parts management
* Says will provide a fully managed end-to-end service that
includes network operations, performance, optimization, field
support and maintenance for Smile's LTE networks in Tanzania,
Uganda, Nigeria and - later - in the Democratic Republic of
Congo (DRC)
(Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)