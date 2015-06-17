Australia shares fall on lower miners and energy stocks; NZ edges up
May 5 Australian shares fell on Friday as miners and energy stocks declined on lower metal and oil prices, while investors remain watchful of U.S jobs data due later in the day.
June 17 Pearson Plc
* Pearson to sell powerschool
* It has agreed sale of its PowerSchool business to Vista Equity Partners for a gross consideration of $350 million
* Had announced its intention to explore a sale of Powerschool in February 2015
* Transaction also includes other SIS businesses including Powerschool SMS, Gradespeed and Esis Forms
* Transaction is expected to close during Q3 of 2015
* Evercore acted as financial adviser to Pearson on this transaction. Morgan Stanley acted as financial adviser to Vista
* Deal for $350 million, payable in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 56 bids for 199.08 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)