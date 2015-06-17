June 17 Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Hofseth BioCare ASA has entered into an agreement to supply its OmeGo salmon oil capsules to Zhejiang Holley International Co., Ltd., whose main business involves sales and marketing of health food and food supplement on the Chinese market

* Deliveries of commercial volumes will start in July 2015, and major marketing initiatives will commence immediately Source text for Eikon:

