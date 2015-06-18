BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3
June 18 Barratt Developments Plc
* Appointment of chief financial officer
* Neil Cooper will join board of barratt as an executive director in capacity of chief financial officer
* Neil is currently group finance director of william hill plc
Neil cooper will join barratt when he has fulfilled his contractual obligations to his existing employer at a date to be confirmed.
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.