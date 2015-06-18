June 18 Barratt Developments Plc

* Appointment of chief financial officer

* Neil Cooper will join board of barratt as an executive director in capacity of chief financial officer

* Neil is currently group finance director of william hill plc

* Neil cooper will join barratt when he has fulfilled his contractual obligations to his existing employer at a date to be confirmed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)