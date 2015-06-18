BRIEF-ATN International files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed
ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed
June 18 1spatial Plc
* Recommended offer for Enables IT
* Enables IT shareholders will be entitled to receive for each scheme share 1.13 1spatial shares
* Offers values Enables IT at about 2.08 million stg
Recommended offer for enables it group plc
FedEx says it is "experiencing interference with some of our windows-based systems caused by malware" as part of the cyberattack