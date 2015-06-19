June 19 Colt Grp S.A.
* Offer for colt shares by fidelity
* Note announcement of a cash offer for ordinary shares in
colt by fidelity at a price of 190 pence per share
* Independent directors believe that offer undervalues
company
* Independent directors have appointed Barclays Bank Plc
acting through its investment bank as independent financial
adviser
* Independent directors believe that financial terms of
offer may be considered by some shareholders to be acceptable in
circumstances
* Independent directors accordingly make no recommendation
to shareholders whether or not to accept offer.
* Independent directors also believe that a sale of company
to a third party purchaser could potentially achieve a price
significantly higher than offer
* Believe that without a change of approach by fidelity
there is no prospect of obtaining that additional value for
shareholders
