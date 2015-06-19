June 19 Colt Grp S.A.

* Offer for colt shares by fidelity

* Note announcement of a cash offer for ordinary shares in colt by fidelity at a price of 190 pence per share

* Independent directors believe that offer undervalues company

* Independent directors have appointed Barclays Bank Plc acting through its investment bank as independent financial adviser

* Independent directors believe that financial terms of offer may be considered by some shareholders to be acceptable in circumstances

* Independent directors accordingly make no recommendation to shareholders whether or not to accept offer.

* Independent directors also believe that a sale of company to a third party purchaser could potentially achieve a price significantly higher than offer

* Believe that without a change of approach by fidelity there is no prospect of obtaining that additional value for shareholders