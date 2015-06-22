June 22 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :

* Announces rights issue-capital increase of up to 155.8 million euros ($178 million)

* New shares will be issued at an issue price of 1.00 euro per new share

* To increase share capital from currently 33,782,538.00 euros by up to 76,010,706.00 euros to up to 109,793,244.00 euros by issuing up to 76,010,706 new shares

* Subscription period is expected to commence on June 23 and to end on July 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)