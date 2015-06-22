BRIEF-Western Union says activated its 40th wu.com transactional website
* Further strengthened its global digital money transfer footprint, with activation of its 40th wu.com transactional website
June 22 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :
* Announces rights issue-capital increase of up to 155.8 million euros ($178 million)
* New shares will be issued at an issue price of 1.00 euro per new share
* To increase share capital from currently 33,782,538.00 euros by up to 76,010,706.00 euros to up to 109,793,244.00 euros by issuing up to 76,010,706 new shares
* Subscription period is expected to commence on June 23 and to end on July 6

($1 = 0.8777 euros)
* Obtains $440 million Agency Credit Insurance Structure policy