BRIEF-3M to sell its Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business
* 3M to sell its Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business
June 22 (Reuters) -
* Skanska sells commercial development in Bristol, UK, for GBP 33 m, about sek 420 m
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* 3M to sell its Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 255,017 dinars versus 439,187 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2py9N1K) Further company coverage: