BRIEF-Intrinsyc Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Intrinsyc reports quarterly revenue growth of 4% over prior year and net income of US$86,966 (CDN$115,656)
June 22 Solteq Plc :
* Solteq plans to issue a bond and presents provisional pro forma financial and other information relating to the acquisition of Descom Group
* Bond will have estimated amount of 25 million euros -30 million euros ($28.40 million-$34.00 million)
* Bond will be issued to a limited number of Finnish and Nordic institutional and other professional investors
* Maturity of bond would be 5 years
MILAN, May 10 Italy's Prysmian, the world's biggest cable maker, said it expected adjusted core profit to come in at between 710 million and 750 million euros ($815 million) this year, after reporting a small increase in its first quarter adjusted result.