BRIEF-Sumol+Compal to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros/share
* Says to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros ($0.093) per share on May 24
June 23 Ladbrokes Plc
* Statement re. Press comment
* Confirms it is in discussions with board of Gala Coral Group Limited regarding a possible merger of Ladbrokes and Coral Retail, Eurobet Retail and Gala Coral's online businesses
* There can be no certainty that discussions between Ladbrokes and gala coral will lead to any agreement concerning possible merger or as to timing or terms of any such agreement
* In event that such a transaction proceeds, it may undertake a non pre-emptive equity placing to strengthen balance sheet of combined entity
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman