BRIEF-BT says completed acquisition of IP Trade
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 23 Cxense ASA :
* Red Bull Media House signs deal with Cxense ASA for advanced personalization and data management technology
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy